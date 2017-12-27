Snow-ice warning for Kerry tomorrow

There’s a status yellow snow-ice warning in place for Kerry for tomorrow.

Met Eireann has issued the warning for 20 counties.

It comes into effect at 7 o’clock tomorrow morning and will first effect parts of Munster, including Kerry, up until 4pm.

It will then spread to Leinster, Connacht and Ulster.

Patchy accumulations of up to 3cm of snow are due, especially on high ground, but small amounts at lower levels also.

It isn’t set to last, however, as rain will follow, clearing any snow away.

Kerry County Council is advising that driving conditions may be poor particularly where snow may lie on high ground for a short time.

The council will be salting all major routes but is urging motorists to slow down and drive with due care in such conditions.

Meteorologist with Met Eireann Liz Gavin outlines what’s expected: