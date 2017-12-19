Snoo Sinclair nee Wylie, Riverdell, Lamb’s Head, Caherdaniel

Funeral service at the Church of the Transfiguration, Sneem on Thursday at 11 O clock. Burial at a later date in Derry, Northern Ireland. Enquiries to O’Leary’s Undertakers, Castlecove. Donations in Lieu of flowers to Cork Simon Community.

