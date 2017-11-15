Sneem house previously repossessed by CAB sells at auction

A Sneem house previously repossessed by the Criminal Assets Bureau has sold at auction.

It was one of six Kerry lots that went under the virtual hammer at a recent online auction by BidX1, formally Allsop.

The six-bedroom Glashnacree House in Derryquin, Sneem features a 40 foot swimming pool; it was repossessed by CAB from Dutch drug lord Jan Hendrik Ijpelaar in 2000.

It had a reserve of €1.4 million but failed to attract any bid at an auction in September, but it sold last week for €1.1 million after it attracted just one bid.

Among the other five Kerry lots auctioned was a warehouse in Monavalley, Tralee which sold for its €275,000 reserve.

Nine holiday homes in Banna, offered in one lot, sold for €315,000, and a three-bedroom house in Castlegregory sold for €105,000

A detached five-bedroom house in Ballinskelligs with a guide price beginning at €130,000, and a three-bed in Mounthawk, Tralee with a €145,000 price tag both failed to sell.