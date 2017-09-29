Sneem house previously repossessed by CAB fails to sell at auction

A Sneem house previously repossessed by the Criminal Assets Bureau has failed to sell at auction.

Glashnacree House was among 11 lots that went under the hammer at the BidX1 Auctions, formally Allsop, this week.

The six-bedroom Glashnacree House in Derryquin, Sneem features a 40 foot swimming pool; it was repossessed by CAB from Dutch drug lord Jan Hendrik Ijpelaar in 2000.

It had a reserve of €1.4 million but failed to attract any bids.

A partially complete house in Kilfenora, Tralee also failed to sell, as did a house in Kenmare, and a parcel of land in Dingle.

The Tralee Food Court, which houses Burger King in the Mile Height Retail Park, sold for €1.6 million, €260,000 over its reserve.

A lot of 20 apartments and townhouses at Fairway Heights, The Kerries, Tralee sold for €1.1 million.

Six houses in Cloonties, Ballyferriter sold for €721,000, and four houses in Kerrylee, Oakpark, Tralee for €470,000.

A creche at Sundays Well, Tralee sold for €189,000; a one-bedroom apartment at The Parklands, Tralee was bought for €76,000; and lands in Farranfore sold for the €15,000 reserve.