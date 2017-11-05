Sneem house previously repossessed by CAB fails to be auctioned again

A Sneem house previously repossessed by the Criminal Assets Bureau is set to go under the hammer again after it failed to sell at auction in September.

It’s one of seven Kerry lots that are to go under the hammer on the 9th and 10th of November in online auctions by BidX1, formally Allsop.

The six-bedroom Glashnacree House in Derryquin, Sneem features a 40 foot swimming pool; it was repossessed by CAB from Dutch drug lord Jan Hendrik Ijpelaar in 2000.

It had a reserve of €1.4 million but failed to attract any bid at an auction in September; it’s now being put forward for auction on November 9th with a reduced reserve starting at just over €1 million (€1,050,000 – €1,150,000).

Among the other six lots to be auctioned include a warehouse in Monavalley, Tralee with a €275,000 reserve.

Nine holiday homes at Banna Beach are to go under the hammer in one lot, with a reserve starting at €310,000.

A detached five-bedroom house in Ballinskelligs has a guide price beginning at €130,000, and a three-bed in Mounthawk, Tralee has a €145,000 price tag.

A three-bedroom house at Tralee Bay Holiday Village, Castlegregory, has a reserve starting at €95,000, while less than half an acre of land in Ardfert has a reserve starting at €15,000.