Sneem Garda Station will not receive additional opening hours.

Superintendent Flor Murphy was responding to a query from members of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, who asked for a review into opening hours in the station.

The superintendent consulted with the Sergeant in Charge of Kenmare Garda Station, however, he says An Garda Siochana are not in a position to expand the current opening hours due to resourcing issues in the South Kerry area.