Smuggling, piracy and plunder along Kerry coast to be discussed in Dingle this weekend

Kerry’s maritime heritage takes centre stage in Dingle this weekend.

The Dingle Maritime Festival features talks on a number of topics – including one by Dr Connie Kelleher on marine trade, plunder and pirates along the Kerry coast in the 16th and 17th centuries.

Civil Engineer Paddy Burke will give an illustrated talk on the Irish Antarctic Expedition following Shackleton and Annascaul’s Tom Crean.

Talks take place at Dingle Oceanworld on Saturday and Sunday and are free to the public.

One of the speakers, local GP Dr Conor Brosnan, says Kerry was a hotbed of smuggling activity:

Saturday 2pm:

‘The coast of Kerry in the 16th and 17th centuries: trade, ships, piracy and plunder.’

by Dr Connie Kelleher

The talk will draw on sources such the High Court of Admiralty Papers, State Papers and other contemporary sources to illustrate episodes when the expansion of maritime empires meant that the diversity of goods traded encouraged smuggling, piracy and corruption. It will show that harbours like Dingle, Ventry and Valentia, rather than being remote, formed part of a network central to this global development in commercial shipping, colonial enlargement and associated growth in opportunistic plunder.

Saturday 3pm:

Irish Antarctic Expedition.

Paddy Barry will give an illustrated talk on the Irish Antarctic Expedition which followed the survival route of Shackleton & Tom Crean by sea in a small boat and then over the mountains of South Georgia.

Sunday 12:30pm

Smuggling in Dingle in the Eighteenth Century

Dr Conor Brosnan will discuss smuggling in Dingle in the eighteenth century. He will explore the reasons, sources, methods and people involved in what was known as Free Trade. He will talk on the methods the authorities used to suppress smuggling and the legacy it left.

Admission to all talks is free of charge and will take place at Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium.