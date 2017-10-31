Smile by Julian McCormack – Winner of Halloween Comp

Dick Spring says Irish World Cup bid is only at half time
Dick Spring says the Irish bid for the rugby World Cup is only at half time. An independent review for World Rugby saw South Africa...
INMO says more resources needed to tackle high numbers on trolleys at UHK
The INMO says more resources are needed to tackle the high numbers waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry. Figures from the Irish Nurses and...
Fine Gael Senator says many municipal districts are too large
A Fine Gael Senator says many municipal districts are too large. Tim Lombard, a Senator from Cork, claims many local councillors do not know their...
Citizen Information | October
Mary Corkery talks about how the changes in the recent budget will affect your entitlements and social welfare payment, what landlords have to provide...
Driving
Does the driving test prepare drivers properly for driving in the real world? Deirdre spoke to driving instructor Gordon Sheehy. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Driving.mp3