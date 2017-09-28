Smart electricity of the future to be tested in Dingle

Dingle has today been unveiled as a demonstration town by ESB Networks to test how the smart electricity network of the future will operate.

The €4 million project aims to examine how the grid copes with additional demands for power and how it could ‘heal itself’ after outages.

It will specifically focus on ‘Big Technologies’ coming onstream in the future such as solar and renewables, electric vehicles at home and in industry.

The electrification of heat – where air sourced heat pumps run on 25% electricity and 75% energy harvested from the environment to generate heat – will also be examined.

The project was today unveiled as part of ESB Networks Innovation Strategy, setting out its strategy to facilitate the transition to a low carbon future.

Speaking on this morning’s Kerry Today programme, Jonathan Sandham, Smart Networks Manager with ESB Networks told Jerry O’Sullivan why Dingle was chosen: