A small Kerry community says rural decline in the area is deeply worrying

A small community in South Kerry says the decline of their area is deeply worrying.

Lauragh on the Kerry-Cork border is to lose its two remaining grocery stores and post office in the coming months.

This follows the loss of the garda station and local pub in recent years.

The population of Lauragh is 229 people, down 12% in last five years, while Lauragh National school had just 2 new enrolments this year.

Jim O’Sullivan of Lauragh Tidy Towns says the whole area is being devastated.

He adds rural depopulation is not just happening to Lauragh, but to areas all over the county.