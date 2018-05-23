Small hydroelectric scheme in south Kerry refused permission

An Bord Pleanala has upheld a decision to refuse permission for a small hydroelectric scheme in south Kerry.

Rainpower Limited had appealed the decision to the board for the proposed development at Slaght.

The proposal involved water being abstracted from the Owbeg River at Meelick Falls and diverted through 1.2 kilometres of pipe to a turbine house with the water gradually being reintroduced into the river at Slaght, Kilgarvan.





An Bord Pleanala said the Ecological Impact Assessment report lacked clarity and it was not satisfied the development wouldn’t have significant impacts on the environment.