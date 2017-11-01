Small Dog found on John B Keane Road Listowel.

Small black dog with 4 tan legs was found straying on the John B Keane Road Listowel last night. Owner can contact 087 7499707
Hopes of a breakthrough in Kerry Ingredients dispute
There are hopes that there may be a breakthrough in a dispute at a Kerry Group plant. Since the end of September, a number of...
Green light for expansion of the Dingle Skellig Hotel
Kerry County Council has given the green light to the expansion of a west Kerry hotel. The plans for the Dingle Skellig Hotel include the...
New editor appointed to Kerry’s Eye
Kerry's Eye newspaper has announced the appointment of Gerard Colleran as editor. Mr Colleran has previously been editor and managing director of the Irish Daily...
Terrace Talk – October 30th, 2017
On this weeks show: County Club finals with Donal Barry of the Tralee Outlook & John Kennedy Compromise Rules Series – Is it dead? -...
Irish Favourites – October 29th, 2017
Abuse to Ordinary Bank Staff who Face More Job Cuts – October 31st, 2017
Jerry spoke to Larry Broderick of the Financial Services’ Union about how a small minority of people have abused ordinary banking staff for the...