Smailes Takes Latest Round Of Road Race Cycling League

Cian Smailes, the former Tralee Manor West rider who is now unattached, was the winner of the latest round of the Road Race Cycling League hosted by Killorglin.

Sean Riordan of Valley Wheelers was second, with League leader Conor Kissane, Killarney having to settle for third.

In the under age races Cathal Larkin, Killarney won the U12s and Adam Lenihan from the same club took the U14s. Tadgh O’Shea completed the hat trick for the club when he was the first to the checkered flag in the U16 race.



