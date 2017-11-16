As part of the Creative Ireland Initiative, a series of lectures are being held in Sliabh Luachra. PJ Tehan spoke to Deirdre about it.
Man pleads guilty to Killarney crystal meth charge
A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possession of crystal meth in a Killarney car park. Davin Foley of 39 An Bainseach, Killorglin entered the...
Man pleads not guilty to 38 charges of indecently assaulting boy in Kerry
A man who alleges he was indecently assaulted as a child by a man in Kerry said he felt guilty and ashamed that he...
Tralee is Ireland’s Most Enterprising Town
Tralee is Ireland's most enterprising town. The county town scooped the national award at a ceremony last evening. Bank of Ireland's National Enterprising Town Awards aims...
AWARE
The AWARE Relatives and Friends Programme is coming to Kerry this month. It's all about providing support for the loved ones of people with...
Sliabh Luachra Music Trail
Chip portions
TJ O'Connor, a senior lecture of culinary arts at ITT sheds some light on the recent scandal of a woman who was served 6...