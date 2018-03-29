Should Slea Head be one way?

By
Radio Kerry
-

Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald has long called for the implementation of a one-way system on the scenic road. This is due to it being very difficult to pass other vehicles, in which some are forced to reverse , which is very dangerous on such a road. Marian spoke to him about the matter on today’s show.

