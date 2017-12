Michele Zambelli was rescued from Illumia 12 last June during a trans-Atlantic race by the Canadian Coast Guard 650km off Newfoundland.

Michele, who’s a renowned Italian yachtsman, thought his yacht was gone forever until it was spotted floated just off Fermoyle Strand near Cloghane recently.

The skipper travelled to West Kerry yesterday – accompanied by Francisco Crispino where they met Marian O’Flaherty.