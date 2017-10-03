Skelligs visitor season extended by one day to raise money for charity

The Skelligs visitor season has been extended by one day to raise money for charity.

The ‘Together We Can’ fundraiser aims to raise awareness and funds for Templestreet Children’s University Hospital Foundation, Bumbleance, and Hugh’s House.

The OPW granted the extension for boat operators to visit Skellig Michael today as the official closing of the season was yesterday.

The fundraiser was organised by Paudie Quinlan, Susan Walsh, and her brother David.

Paudie and Susan’s son JC was diagnosed with Pierre Robin (pronounced Row Ban) Syndrome after his birth in April 2016 and requires ’round the clock’ care in his home in Ballinskelligs.

Susan says today’s event is about promoting awareness of the three charities that have helped JC so much: