Skellig Michael likely to be used for further film projects

Skellig Michael is likely to be used for further film projects.

According to the Sunday Independent the OPW confirmed they would consider future film projects particularly those focused on outdoor activities, wildlife, education, and tourism.

The UNESCO world heritage site has already featured on Star Wars: The Force Awakens and is expected to feature strongly on the upcoming The Last Jedi.

Meanwhile there have been calls to extend the visitor season to the Skelligs, which begins in mid-May, due to the increase in demand since featuring on the popular Star Wars franchise.

The OPW has confirmed Minister of State Kevin Moran requested a full review on the length of the season, and they hope to announce a decision by early November.