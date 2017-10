Six fire tenders have been tasked to a fire in Killarney.

A call was received just after 12 reporting a fire at Tricel in the IDA Industrial Estate in Tiernaboul.

Formally known as Killarney Plastics, the company was founded in 1973, it manufactures and supplies water storage, environmental, road safety and composite products for the construction industry.

It employs over 250 people.

Cllr Niall Kelliher is Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, he is at the scene: