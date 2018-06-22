Six per cent increase in numbers on UHK waiting lists

There’s been a 6% increase in the past year in the number of people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry.

According to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund, as of the end of May, there were over 10,000 people waiting for outpatient appointments, inpatient surgery, and day-case procedures at UHK.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are now 10,078 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry, up 572 or 6% since the same time last year.





Of those, 9,899 are waiting for outpatient appointments as of the end of May; this is up 546 since the end of May last year, a 6% increase.

A quarter (2,862) of those are waiting up to three months, and a similar number (2,722) are waiting over a year.

The figures show there are 179 patients on inpatient and day case waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry as of the end of May; that’s up 26 in the past year, a 17% increase.

The majority of those patients (149) are waiting up to three months for inpatient and day case appointments; 24 are waiting between three and six months; and six people between six months and a year.