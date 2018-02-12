Up to Six Months Waiting for A Driving Test in Kerry – February 12th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

If you’ve applied for a driving test in this county, you could be, worst case scenario, waiting up to 6 months. Driving instructor Gordon Sheehy spoke to Treasa Murphy while Brian Farrell of the Road Safety Authority addressed the issues with Jerry.

