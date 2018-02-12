Up to Six Months Waiting for A Driving Test in Kerry – February 12th, 2018

If you’ve applied for a driving test in this county, you could be, worst case scenario, waiting up to 6 months. Driving instructor Gordon Sheehy spoke to Treasa Murphy while Brian Farrell of the Road Safety Authority addressed the issues with Jerry.
Business tourism earmarked as growth area for Killarney
Only 7% of visitors come to Killarney for business, and it's an area earmarked for growth. The figure was revealed in the Killarney Tourism Economic...
Fight to make cannabis-based treatment available in Ireland will go on in Tina’s name
The fight to make a cannabis-based treatment available in Ireland will go on. That's according to Patricia Glavin, aunt of Tina McElligott, who passed away...
UHK asking public to consider care options as emergency department is ‘extremely busy’
University Hospital Kerry is asking the public to consider their care and treatment options and keep emergency department services for the patients who need...
Irish Water to Spend €5m in Tralee Town Area – February 12th, 2018
The national utility, in partnership with Kerry County Council, will undertake works to repair leakages and replace water mains in the area. It’s hoped the...
Boom Town Killarney But No Room for Complacency – February 12th, 2018
A new report has found that tourism in Killarney generates over €400m annually but warns that the town should not rest on its laurels. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_12_killarney.mp3
Up to Six Months Waiting for A Driving Test in Kerry – February 12th,...
If you’ve applied for a driving test in this county, you could be, worst case scenario, waiting up to 6 months. Driving instructor Gordon...