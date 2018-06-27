Six-month sentence for Tralee man for offences including spitting at a garda

A Tralee man has been given a 6-month prison sentence for a number of offences, including spitting blood and saliva into the mouth of a garda.

Gearoid Breen of 57 Mitchels Avenue, Tralee, pleaded guilty to 10 charges relating to assault, public order offences and criminal damage over the past three months.

Tralee District Court heard that Mr Breen, on the 28th March this year, went “ballistic” when he was asked to leave An Cearnog Bar in Tralee by management.





Despite having one arm in a sling, he threatened to punch and kick both a staff member and a customer.

When gardaí arrived, Mr Breen resisted arrest, told them he wanted to fight, and then spat blood and saliva onto the face and into the mouth of a garda.

24-year-old Mr Breen was also convicted for public order offences which occurred in April and May of this year.

Mr Breen’s solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said his client admits his own behaviour was ruthless and relentless, but he is remorseful and has shown insight into his wrongdoing.

He added Mr Breen has addiction issues and was, effectively, in court on his own.

Mr Breen has 91 previous convictions, including a custodial sentence in the UK for assaulting a police officer.

Today in Tralee District Court, Judge David Waters handed down a number of concurrent and consecutive prison sentences totalling six months.