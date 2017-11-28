Six Kerry students presented with scholarships from the University of Limerick

Six Kerry students have been presented with scholarships from the University of Limerick.

Kenmare rower Georgia O’Brien and Tralee triathlete Cillian Tierney both received €1,250 each for their respective sports.

In academic areas, Business Studies student Gearoid O’Connor from Tralee received €2,000, while Killarney’s Shane O’Sullivan was also award €2,000 for his studies in Material and Architectural Technology.

Law and Accounting student Marissa Molyneaux from Listowel received €2,000, while Caoimhe Downing from Kenmare was awarded two scholarships totaling 1,800 towards her degree in Civil Engineering.

Students from across the country were presented with scholarships totalling nearly €280,000 at the 2017 University of Limerick Scholarship Awards ceremony.