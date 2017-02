Six Kerry people have become Garda recruits.

They were part of a group of 152 who passed out at Templemore.

Keith McCarthy from Caherciveen, Claire Young, Karina Daly and Patrick Carey all from Tralee will be attached to Dublin Garda stations.

Andrew O’Connor from Kenmare will be stationed in Henry Street, Limerick.

Aoife O’Sullivan of Rathmore is to join Tralee Garda Station; she is one of four new recruits joining the station.

Meanwhile, Killarney Garda Station will get two new recruits.