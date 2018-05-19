Six Kerry members of An Garda Siochana honoured today

Six Kerry members of An Garda Siochana were among those honoured today.

The 88 Garda members who died in the line of duty were remembered at the Annual Garda Memorial Day at Dublin Castle.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan spoke at today’s event and said “we remember with pride the courage of those who sacrificed so much, so that we may go about our daily lives without fear.”





Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan read out the names of six Kerrymen among the 88 who died in the line of duty.

James Doody, Killarney; Denis Harrington, Castleisland; Michael Joseph Kennelly, Newtownsandes, Detective Garda Jerry McCabe, Ballylongford; James Brendan McIntyre, Kenmare; and George Brendan Rice of Kilgarvan were among those honoured.

The Minister remembered in particular Garda Adrian Donohoe and Garda Tony Golden – the most recent additions to the roll of honour.

Minister Flanagan read aloud the names of all 88 gardai who were killed in the service of the State – and whose names are immortalised, inscribed in stone, within the garden walls.