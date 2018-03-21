Sive in The Green

A group of lads from CBS the Green are presenting a production of ‘Sive’ by John B. Keane. Deirdre was joined by teacher Ellen McGillycuddy and three students taking part in the play
Rents grew by over five per cent in Kerry in past year
Rents grew by over five per cent in Kerry in the past year. That's according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board. It shows...
Kerry TDs take part in Dail Abortion Referendum Bill debate
A Kerry TD says legislators have failed women who travel for abortions and those who access abortion pills. The Dáil sat until close to midnight...
Condolences extended to relatives of Ukrainian man who passed away in Killarney
Condolences have been extended to the relatives of a Ukrainian man who passed away in Killarney. The man, who was in his early 40s, was...
Between the covers
Maire Logue from Listowel Writers week discusses Edna O’Brien, John Boyne, Colm Tobin and Donal Ryan. She also sneak previews some of the highlights...
St Michael’s NS energy saving device
St Michael’s National school in Sneem have come up with a great energy-saving device that was inspired by the Elf on the shelf. Class...
Agritime – March 15th, 2018
Aisling O'Brien brings you expert tips on the Grass 10 Spring Grazing farm walk on the lands of Edward O'Sullivan in Ballyhar. She also...