Site at entrance to Tralee for sale with €250,000 price tag

A site at the entrance to Tralee town centre has been put on the market for a quarter of a million euro.

The triangular-shaped 0.7-acre site, which is zoned town centre and includes a derelict cottage, is located between Austin Stack Park and Boherbee.

The site and its condition was recently raised at the Tralee Municipal District meeting by Cllr Terry O’Brien who said it is losing Tralee points in the Tidy Towns competition.

Cllr Toireasa Ferris said the site had previously been suggested as a location for an outdoor GAA museum.