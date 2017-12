SIPTU says it will meet with senior management at University Hospital Kerry during Christmas week – to discuss a report on staffing levels.

It comes as efforts continue to review 46,000 scans and x-rays, after it emerged that seven cases were initially missed by a consultant who has now left.

SIPTU’s Health-Division Organiser Paul Bell says radiographers had raised issues about the X-ray department a year ago and have been seeking talks with management ever since.