SIPTU due to meet Liebherr management today over future job losses

SIPTU is due to meet with Liebherr management today over future job losses.

Earlier this month, Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd announced that 27 staff will be laid off at the end of this month, with up to 60 to follow in July.

A further 128 jobs are under threat in August; this could bring the total number of job losses to 215, according to SIPTU.





SIPTU representatives are due to meet management today, to discuss measures to reduce the number of potential job losses and to minimise the impact on those affected.

The company, which was established in Killarney in 1958, employs over 800 staff at its base in Fossa.