Siobhan Mc Carthy, Gorteenroe, Farranfore.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies this evening (Tues Mar 20th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Gerturde’s Church, Firies. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cork University Hospital Charity. Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers Farranfore.