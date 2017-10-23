Sinn Féin’s Tom Barry formally co-opted onto Kerry County Council

Sinn Féin’s Tom Barry has been formally co-opted onto Kerry County Council.

He takes his position in the Listowel Municipal District, following the resignation of Dianne Nolan, who’s leaving the county to take up a new job.

Cllr Barry was previously on Listowel Town Council from 2009 to 2014, and during that time served as Mayor.

At a special meeting of Kerry County Council this afternoon, he was officially co-opted.

Cllr Barry, who’s married with three children, works in Kerry Ingredients; he’s originally from Dirrha and lives in Feale Drive is the town.

He says there are a lot of issues to tackle in North Kerry.