Sinn Féin TD rejects allegation candidates are selected by committee

A Sinn Féin TD is rejecting an allegation their candidates are selected by committee.

Spokesperson on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Pearse Doherty, is in Kerry for the party’s General Election Convention tonight at the Kerins O’Rahilly’s Clubhouse, Tralee at 8.45pm.

Martin Ferris, who’s held a Dáil seat for Kerry since 2002, won’t be contesting the next election; his daughter Toireasa has been nominated by her local cumann and is expected to be ratified tonight in an uncontested convention.

It’s speculated Sinn Féin Deputy Party Leader Mary Lou McDonald will run uncontested to replace Gerry Adams when he steps down as leader.

Pearse Doherty has said he won’t be putting his name forward, and is rejecting the allegation Sinn Féin select candidates by committee.