Sinn Féin President calls for all information relating to CervicalCheck scandal to be made public

The public needs to see all the documentation surrounding the CervicalCheck scandal.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald says the continuing drip feeding of information needs to stop, and all matters relating to the scandal must be made public, including who knew what and when they knew it.

She says it’s the women affected who need to be considered, including West Kerry-based Emma Mhic Mhathuna, who was this week diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The Sinn Féin President also claims she’d have sacked HSE Director General Tony O’Brien from the outset.

Speaking on Kerry Today, she says the culture of secrecy in the HSE needs to be changed.