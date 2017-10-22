Sinn Féin MEP says LEADER programme needs urgent reform

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada says the Government must sort out the mess it has made of the LEADER programme if the fund is to survive.

The Ireland South MEP was speaking after taking a delegation of community and local development groups to Brussels.

The group met with representatives of the European Court of Auditors and the European Commission to discuss issues with LEADER.

Ms Ní Riada says she has met with groups across the country all saying that the application process is long, complicated and convoluted.

She says LEADER funding has been central to community development in often ignored rural areas for 25 years and changes to the application process are now making that funding impossible to access.

The Sinn Féin MEP says the Government must now address the problems with LEADER and stop hiding behind the phony excuse of European bureaucracy.