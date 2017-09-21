Sinn Féin MEP calls for root and branch reform of education system

An MEP is calling for root and branch reform of the Irish education system.

Ireland South Sinn Féin representative Liadh Ni Riada was speaking at an event she organised in the European Parliament entitled Quality Education for All.

The conference heard contributions from MEPs and education professionals across Europe on the challenges facing the education system and what can be done to tackle them.

She says the brain drain in rural Ireland needs to be addressed, measures must be taken to assist students with special needs, and the pupil teacher ratio needs to be reduced.