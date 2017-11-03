Sinn Féin leader puts blame for delay in water charge refunds back on government

The leader of Sinn Féin has put the blame for the delay in water charge refunds back on the government.

Gerry Adams was speaking after both the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe blamed Sinn Féin for the delay in passing the necessary legislation in order to process the payments.

Mr Adams is in Killarney today to attend Oireachtas na Samhna.

He says Sinn Fein wants the legislation to be amended to allow a referendum on the non-privatisation of Irish Water and for equality for people on group water schemes.