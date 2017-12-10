Sinn Féin Kerry candidate levels criticism at new Culture Minister over non-committal to improve Irish

Sinn Féin’s Kerry constituency candidate who will contest the next general election has criticised the new Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht for saying she wasn’t going to commit to improving her Irish.

Tralee Sinn Féin Councillor Toiréasa Ferris was speaking after newly appointed Minister Josepha Madigan said she wasn’t ‘going to make a promise to study Irish’ in case she ‘could not follow it through’.

Cllr Ferris criticised the remark, saying as the senior Minister in that department it did not send a good messages to communities she is supposed to represent:

Cllr Ferris commended the efforts of Minister of State Joe McHugh and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for improving their Irish.

She said however if Sinn Féin come to power, they will be seeking a dedicated senior minister for Gaeltacht regions:

