Meanwhile Sinn Féin will hold its annual Charlie Kerins Commemoration in Tralee this evening.

The march will start from the Pikeman monument on Denny Street at 7.30pm, ending at Charlie Kerins Park in Strand Road.

Ireland South MEP, Liadh Ní Riada, will give the oration.

Republican Charlie Kerins was hanged in 1944 for the murder of a garda sergeant.

Ms Ní Riada says the circumstances of his trial and execution still have not been properly explored.