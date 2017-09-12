Sinn Féin councillors walk out of council meeting in row over Palestinian flag

Two Sinn Féin councillors walked out of a meeting of Kerry County Council after a row centred on the flying of the Palestinian flag over County Buildings.

Cllr Damian Quigg brought a motion to the monthly meeting that the council review or put in place a flying of flags policy.

Cllr Quigg asked that the council fly the Palestinian flag over Aras an Chontae because of what he said were the atrocities happening there.

Director of Services Martin O’Donoghue said there is a policy in place since the 1990s that apart from the Irish flag another flag would only be flown if there was an official visit to the building taking place.

Cllr Toireasa Ferris, who seconded the motion, said if there was no written document then it is only a practice.

Mr O’Donoghue said the matter will be reviewed and brought to the Corporate Policy Group for consideration prior to reverting to the full council.

Cllr Quigg asked that while waiting for this the flag of Palestine be flown for a week on humanitarian grounds.

Chief Executive Moira Murrell said this might not be fair to other groups and other issues and sensitivities may need to be considered and discussed.

The councillors asked for a vote to be taken and when it wasn’t they left the chamber, with Cllr Ferris said it was a disgrace the disrespect shown to certain political groupings.

Her party colleague, Pa Daly, who had another motion yet to be discussed, decided to remain, while leaving Cllr Ferris told him “you stay Pa, like a good boy.”