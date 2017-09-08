Sinn Fein councillors hit out at retention rates of Government schemes aimed at unemployed

A Sinn Fein councillor has hit out at what she described as the level of deception that went on with certain Government schemes aimed at the unemployed.

Toireasa Ferris was speaking at the Tralee Municipal District meeting where her party colleague Cllr Pa Daly asked Kerry County Council how many employees were taken on and later retained by the local authority under the Gateway and Jobbridge schemes.

Nine out of 112 people employed by the council were retained, three of those on a fulltime basis.

The council said it was not permissible under the schemes to facilitate retention of participants.

Cllr Ferris and Daly criticised the figures with Cllr Ferris saying the schemes had provided cheap labour for the civil service.