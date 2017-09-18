Sinn Féin convention to select replacement for Listowel Cllr Dianne Nolan

The Sinn Féin party is holding a convention tonight to select a replacement for Listowel Cllr Dianne Nolan.

Ms Nolan who was elected to the council on the 11th count in the 2014 local elections has resigned her seat.

Cllr Dianne Nolan is taking up employment with the OPW in Kilkenny.

She was co-opted to replace the late Tony Curtin on Listowel Town Council in 2013.

Tonight’s convention see’s just one nomination to replace Cllr Nolan and it’s expected Tom Barry will be ratified.

50-year-old Tom Barry has been nominated by the Listowel Cumann.

The married father of 3 is employed by Kerry Ingredients in Listowel.

He was previously elected to Listowel Town Council in 2009 and spent 5 years as a councillor, serving as Mayor during one of these years.