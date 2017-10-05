Simon Ross, Reidy’s Terrace, Tralee and formerly of Casement’s Avenue, Tralee and London

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St. John’s Church, Tralee. Burial will take place in the UK. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

