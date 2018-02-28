Significant impact on healthcare services in light of weather warnings

There will be a significant impact on health care services in the community in the coming days in light of the severe weather warnings.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare advises any non-essential clinics and appointments on Thursday afternoon and Friday have been cancelled across Kerry.

Only essential public health nursing appointments will go ahead on Thursday and Friday, while routine appointments have been cancelled from Thursday afternoon and will not go ahead tomorrow or Friday.

Anyone in doubt should contact the office or person who issued the appointment.

 

