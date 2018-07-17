Signage erected urging motorists to drive one-way around Slea Head

Kerry County Council has erected signage urging motorists to drive one-way around Slea Head.

It’s also developed a leaflet for tourists coming to the Dingle Peninsula with advice for drivers, including those with coaches and motor homes.

There have been calls for traffic lights to be put in place at the narrowest section of the West Kerry drive, with Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae saying motorists can be delayed for two hours due to tailbacks.





The county Chief Executive Moira Murrell has refuted claims motorists are being delayed for two hours on the Slea Head drive.

Independent Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae says traffic congestion on the popular drive needs to be addressed.

He and local Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald want to see temporary traffic lights put in place at the narrowest sections during the busiest months of the year.

The coastal Slea Head drive on the western edge of the Dingle Peninsula is narrow and only amenable to one lane of traffic in places; larger vehices such as buses or camper vans can encounter problems passing overhanging rock.

Kerry County Council has erected signage, urging motorists to drive clockwise around the route, to alleviate tailbacks which develop when larger vehicles meet head on and one has to stop.

The council along with Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance, has produced a new leaflet with driving advice for the Dingle Peninsula; it has advice for coach and motor home drivers, understanding road signs, driving tips, and driving the Conor Pass, Slea Head, and the Clasach.