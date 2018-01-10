Should the Sign of Peace be Suspended Because of Flu Outbreak? – January 10th, 2018

Parish priest of Lixnaw, Fr Mossie Brick, gave his views to Jerry on the issue. At least one diocese has advised priests to suspend the sign of peace ceremony during Mass while the flu outbreak continues.
Valentia Coast Guard coordinated and responded to 808 incidents last year (2017) with 109 lives saved and 1,435 persons assisted. That's according to most recent...
A jury is being sworn in for the trial of the former Chief Executive of Anglo Irish Bank, David Drumm. He's accused of conspiring to...
There are 19 vacant nursing posts in University Hospital Kerry including almost three positions in the Emergency Department. Hospital management held interviews recently in an...
TD Danny Healy-Rae admits calling the Emergency Department of UHK during the ongoing trolley crisis. However, he claims the call was made to represent a...
The Kinks – The Definitive
