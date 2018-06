The National Folk Theatre, Siamsa Tíre has become the first theatre in Ireland to achieve Creative Green Certification.

It’s the only international environmental certification scheme for the creative and cultural industries.

Siamsa Tíre was awarded three out of five stars based on points awarded for Commitment, Understanding and Improvement.





CEO Catriona Fallon says over the last number of years, the staff team and board has been working collectively to combat climate change.