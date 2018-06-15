Siamsa Tíre artistic director says no better way to mark 50th anniversary than royal visit

The artistic director of Siamsa Tíre says they couldn’t have asked for a better way to mark their 50th anniversary than a royal visit.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla saw three performances during their time in the National Folk Theatre of Ireland in Tralee earlier.

It included Fadó Fadó; the first show ever performed by the theatre in 1968.





The Prince of Wales also visited a biodiversity area outside of the theatre and was shown some Taste Kerry food produce.

Artistic director of Siamsa Tíre, Jonathan Kelliher said it was a great way to mark the milestone for the theatre: