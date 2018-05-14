Showing our Support for Emma – May 14th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

A vigil has been taking place this evening in Tralee Town Square to show support for Emma Mhic Mhathúna from Ballydavid. The event has been organised by Cllr Toireasa Ferris. Tomorrow evening, another vigil is being organised in Ballydavid for the victim of the CervicalCheck scandal. Julí Ní Mhaoileóin, who’s organising Tuesday’s evening, spoke to Jerry.

