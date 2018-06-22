John Fogarty of the Irish Examiner previews tomorrow’s senior Munster Football Final between Kerry and Cork. He also discusses warnings about likely traffic delays and disruptions.
Michael Healy-Rae denies Brassil claim of snubbing Juncker address
Michael Healy-Rae denies he snubbed the visit by EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker when he addressed the Dáil and Seanad yesterday. Deputy Healy-Rae is the...
Kerry supporters advised to leave plenty of time for journey to Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Kerry football supporters are being urged to leave plenty of time for their journey to Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow. The first Munster Senior and Minor...
Kerry Cllr says full traceability in sheep sector is impossible
Full traceability in the sheep sector is impossible. That's according to Kenmare mart manager and Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy who is calling on the Agriculture...
Catholic Bishop of Kerry on Priest Shortage & Pope’s Visit – June 22nd, 2018
Dr Ray Browne joined Jerry for an interview in the Killarney studio this morning. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/bishop4.mp3
Call from the Dáil – June 22nd, 2018
Political correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry with the latest from Leinster House. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call22.mp3
Showdown Against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh – June 22nd, 2018
