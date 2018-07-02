Show developed by company founded by Kerry man premieres on Nick Jr

A show for pre-school children, developed by an animation company co-founded by a Kerry man, is getting its world premiere today on Nick Junior.

Becca’s Bunch stars a cast of handmade puppet characters and features over 4,000 individually crafted props.

The show was developed by JAM Media, which was co-founded by Abbeydorney native John Rice along with two friends.





The multi-award-winning company has seven shows in development at its headquarters in Dublin where there are 30 staff employed; there are a further 75 staff members in Belfast.